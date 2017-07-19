Homes Are Important For People & Birds
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
LINCOLN -- The summer reading program continues and recently, children in Lincoln and Prairie Grove learned about Habitat for Humanity and how to make birdhouses to take care of our feathered friends.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.