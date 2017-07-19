Swain Leaving To Pursue Master's Degree

LYNN KUTTER/ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington Mayor Ernie Penn presents Jenna Swain, city parks director, with a plaque of appreciation. Swain leaves at the end of the month to earn a master’s degree in sports business management at the University of Alabama.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington's first director for its sports complex and summer ball program will leave at the end of the month to further her education at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.