Submitted photo Farmington boys were part of an Arkansas Patriots team that went to the USSSA 13 & under AAA World Series at Dallas-Fort Worth and went undefeated into bracket play. The Patriots won their first game in bracket play and lost the next two, to finish 5-2 for the World Series. They also got runner-up for base-running in the skills competition, missing first place by 2/10th of a second. Back row (from left): Michael White, Dawson Wright, Wyatt Core, Owen McCone and Wyett Kutz. Front row: Erick Rivera, Gunner Pace, Trevor McCuin, Gabe Reed, and Gavin Henson. Not pictured: Luke Davis.