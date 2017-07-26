AAA Revisits District Seedings

RANDY MOLL NWA MEDIA Surrounded by Lincoln Wolves, Gentry’s Logan Linton shoots for two in the game between Gentry and Lincoln High Schools at Gentry on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A 59-56 upset by the Prairie Grove boys over Pea Ridge helped as coaches met Feb. 8, to decide seedings and first-round pairings for the 2017 4A-1 District basketball tournaments.