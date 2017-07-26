Champion Heifer
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
SUBMITTED PHOTO Whitney Walker of Prairie Grove stands next to her winning heifer, Wallace Princess 640. Walker's animal won owned reserve junior champion heifer--division 4 at the 2017 National Junior Angus Show, July 12-15 in Des Moines, Iowa.
