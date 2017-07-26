Crisis Teaches Emergency Management

AIR FORCE CANDIDATE HAS EXPERIENCE

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, July 26, 2017

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Incoming Farmington senior Javan Jowers participated in Boys State during June. The versatile Jowers can play either tailback or slot receiver in the Cardinal football offense. He is a reliable cornerback on defense. He has experience in emergency management relating to a junior high basketball game in which a classmate’s life was saved by use of a defibrillator.

FARMINGTON -- Basketball's typical soundtrack of dribbles, clangs off the backboard, grunts over a fight for position, whistles and horns evaporated as stunned coaches, players and spectators watched a drama unfold.

