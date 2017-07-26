Full Of Life, Humor And Spirit

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Incoming Farmington seniors and best friends Madison Parsley (left) and Ella Wilson have grown up playing basketball together with classmate Camryn Journagan. Wilson recovered from a near-death experience during a junior high girls basketball game and is cleared to compete in athletics.

FARMINGTON -- Ella Wilson's smile lights up a room, a teenager so full of life that contemplating her life and athletic career nearly ended three years ago seems incomprehensible.