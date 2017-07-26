Lady Tigers Honored

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove volleyball players (from left): Kara Anderson, Riley Gerwig and Cadi Williamson were named All-Conference for the 2016 season. Gerwig also received All-State honors.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A trio of Lady Tigers received post season awards for the 2016 volleyball season in which Prairie Grove finished 14-7 overall and 10-4 in the blended 3A/4A District 1.