Last Train To Clarksville
AAA VOTES ON PROPOSAL NUMBER NINE
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Not a few members of the Arkansas Activities Association governing body will pass by Clarksville on their way to Little Rock to vote on Proposal 9 Monday.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.