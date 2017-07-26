Lincoln Beefs Up Courtroom Security
DISTRICT JUDGE REQUESTS METAL DETECTOR
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
LINCOLN -- Members of the public will walk through a metal detector when attending City Council meetings in the future.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.