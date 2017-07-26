Our Daily Starting Point Begins In The Mornings With Prayer
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu were the architects of dismantling apartheid in South Africa.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.