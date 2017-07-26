Ozarks Electric Named A Best Place To Work
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Ozarks Electric Cooperative was recently named as one of the 2017 Best Places to Work in Arkansas. The program was created by Arkansas Business and Best Companies Group.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.