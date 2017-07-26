Women Are Not Second-Class Citizens
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Earlier this year I published my book entitled, "Women on the Team." The subtitle was Liberated to Lead. In this day, you might wonder why such a book is even needed. While the world foolishly throws out gender distinctions, Christians who take the Bible seriously need to revisit the truth.
