Women Are Not Second-Class Citizens

Earlier this year I published my book entitled, "Women on the Team." The subtitle was Liberated to Lead. In this day, you might wonder why such a book is even needed. While the world foolishly throws out gender distinctions, Christians who take the Bible seriously need to revisit the truth.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.