Remembering The Battle Of Midway

This week (June 3-7) marks the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Midway which was the second naval battle in history where opposing ships were not in sight of each other. (The Battle of the Coral Sea several months earlier was the first.) Some have called the Battle of Midway "the turning point in the war of the Pacific." Others have said, "What Gettysburg was to the American Civil War, Midway was to World War II in the Pacific."

