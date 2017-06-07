Tigers To Play At Next Level

DISNEY, STONE, WEST, WILL PLAY COLLEGE FOOTBALL

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, June 7, 2017

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove 2017 graduates (from left): Isaac Disney, Dawson West and Jack Stone, have accepted college scholarships to play football. The trio were part of a 2016 Tiger team that went 12-1 and advanced to the 4A State semifinals for the second year in-a-row.
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Senior Tigers Isaac Disney, Jack Stone and Dawson West aren't done playing football.

