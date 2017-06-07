Winning An Intense Relay Race

WILLIAMS SETS SCHOOL RECORDS AT HENDRIX

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, June 7, 2017

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Josh Williams, a 2016 Farmington graduate, is a sprinter for the Hendrix College track and field team. He set a number of school records during his freshman year of 2016-2017.
FARMINGTON -- Successful athletes set aside distractions, concentrate on the task at hand, and propel themselves to victory even if they must create a physical barrier with their body.

