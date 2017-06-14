Celebrating Another Graduation
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
I fully enjoyed the graduation party for my great-grandson Caleb, last Friday evening, held in the youth church building fellowship hall of Farmington First Baptist Church on Rhea Mill Rd. A standing room only crowd of family and friends enjoyed the event, including the evening meal provided by his parents Keith and Karen Lipford. A table full of his awards and mementos was displayed, as well as was collection of photos showing his life from infancy through graduation. He plans to attend the U of A and our best wishes go with him.
