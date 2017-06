SUBMITTED PHOTO Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson presents a $15,000 rural community grant to Rhonda Hulse, business manager for Lincoln. The grant will be used to purchase 12 sets of turnout gear for Lincoln Fire Department. The money was received through the Arkansas Rural Community Grant Program. Others at the presentation were Jamie Pafford-Gresham, Mike Preston, Amy Fecher and Lynn Hawkins, representing Arkansas Rural Development Commission and Arkansas Economic Development Commission.