Means Signs With Bacone College

LINCOLN GRAD TO PLAY COLLEGE BASKETBALL

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln guard Bryce Means scores a layup after stealing the ball and beating Prairie Grove&#8217;s Zeke Laird to the hoop. The Tigers beat the Wolves Jan. 11, but a few weeks later Lincoln evened the season series with an improbable, 53-52, comeback win at home. Means accepted a basketball scholarship from Bacone College of Muskogee, Okla., June 1.
LINCOLN -- Bryce Means, a 2017 Lincoln graduate, signed a national letter of intent to play men's college basketball for Bacone College of Muskogee, Okla., June 1.

