Means Signs With Bacone College

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln guard Bryce Means scores a layup after stealing the ball and beating Prairie Grove’s Zeke Laird to the hoop. The Tigers beat the Wolves Jan. 11, but a few weeks later Lincoln evened the season series with an improbable, 53-52, comeback win at home. Means accepted a basketball scholarship from Bacone College of Muskogee, Okla., June 1.