Means Signs With Bacone College
LINCOLN GRAD TO PLAY COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
LINCOLN -- Bryce Means, a 2017 Lincoln graduate, signed a national letter of intent to play men's college basketball for Bacone College of Muskogee, Okla., June 1.
