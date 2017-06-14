Numbers Swell For PG Girls

Submitted photo The Prairie Grove Junior High girls track and field team is swelling in numbers. Back row (from left): Jada Rowe, Trinity Dobbs, Jasmine Wynos, Gracie Pierce, Emily Traylor, Olivia Kestner, Alyssa LeDuc, Makayla Smith, Katie Doering, Jeryn Carter, Kyli Jenkins. Front row: Emma Hannah, Sophie Gaither, Charity Stearman, Toni Parrish, Addie Nall, Torie Price, Mariah Halbert, Abigail Howerton, Melanie Ward, and Jordan Ward. Not pictured: Jessica Burton, and Jacquelynn Jenkins. More kids are coming out. Coach Dana Froud is working with boys’ coach John Elder and Keith Bostain to develop competitive athletes.