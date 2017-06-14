Splendid Isolation Is Not What God Intends; Be Known People

I believe in evolution. That is, people evolve. A person can transform into something better. The man I was when I became married was, "You don't need anybody." That was true then. After 48 years of marriage, I'm a man who needs wife, family, friends. I'm not weaker for it but better. I was not a whole man until my wife completed me. I have evolved.

