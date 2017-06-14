Splendid Isolation Is Not What God Intends; Be Known People
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
I believe in evolution. That is, people evolve. A person can transform into something better. The man I was when I became married was, "You don't need anybody." That was true then. After 48 years of marriage, I'm a man who needs wife, family, friends. I'm not weaker for it but better. I was not a whole man until my wife completed me. I have evolved.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.