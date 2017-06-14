Standards Of Excellence

ALL-STAR COACH CELEBRATES 500 WINS

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington coach Randy Osnes, shown coaching third base while Carley Antwine poises herself to race home against Harrison in an 8-1 victory on April 4, achieved a milestone with his 500th career win April 1 over Conway. Osnes has been head coach at Farmington since 1996. He has guided the Lady Cardinals to state championships in 2000, 2005 and 2011, three state runner-up finishes in 2001, 2002 and 2003, plus 19 conference championships. Osnes has been selected as head coach for the West All-Stars for 2017.
FARMINGTON -- When he was hired as head coach of Farmington softball Randy Osnes was challenged; former Farmington Superintendent Michael Gray told him, "We want to have a winning program."

