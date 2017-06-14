United Way Presents $110,000 Grant To Lincoln High
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
LINCOLN -- Lincoln High School will use a $110,000 grant to help young adults become certified in certain skills and trades so they can go to work in higher paying jobs.
