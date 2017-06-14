United Way Presents $110,000 Grant To Lincoln High

By Lynn Kutter ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

COURTESY PHOTO Representatives of Lincoln Consolidated School District accept a $110,000 grant from United Way of Northwest Arkansas. The district will receive $60,000 the first year and $50,000 the second year. Dallas Muss, vice president of gift-in-kind operations, presented the grant to Lincoln on behalf of United Way.
LINCOLN -- Lincoln High School will use a $110,000 grant to help young adults become certified in certain skills and trades so they can go to work in higher paying jobs.

