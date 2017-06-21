Cardinals Receive All-Conference Awards

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Tanner Barnes, shown blocking for tailback Caleb Williams, started at left tackle as the only senior on the 2016 Farmington offensive line. Barnes is an All-State selection in football for the 2016 season.
FARMINGTON -- Eight Cardinals received post-season honors for football from the 2016 season, in which Farmington went 3-7 overall and 2-5 in the 5A West.

