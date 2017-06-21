Good Helpers
Wednesday, June 21, 2017
SUBMITTED PHOTO The May character word at Prairie Grove Elementary School is helper. Those recognized in fourth grade are, from left to right: Jarrett Bone, Hailey Wolf, Grace Row, Willa Walters. Not pictured: Olivia Thompson and Lexi Jones.
