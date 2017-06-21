Good Helpers
Wednesday, June 21, 2017
SUBMITTED PHOTO The May character word at Prairie Grove Elementary is helper. Those recognized in second grade from left to right back row: Logan Hanson, Gabe Randolph, Britt Williamson; from left to right front row: Anna-Lynn Napier, Emalee Peck, Glen Hoffman.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.