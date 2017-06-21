It's Time For Chrome In Lincoln
CHICKEN ROD NATIONALS SET FOR SATURDAY
Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Lincoln's Chicken Rod Nationals Car Show continues to be a success year after year and the sixth annual show will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 24, on Lincoln Square.
