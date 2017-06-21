It's Time For Chrome In Lincoln

FILE PHOTO Frank Birmingham of West Fork looks over this 1923 Ford T-Bucket from the 2016 Chicken Rod Nationals Car Show in Lincoln. The sixth annual show will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 24, on Lincoln Square.

Lincoln's Chicken Rod Nationals Car Show continues to be a success year after year and the sixth annual show will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 24, on Lincoln Square.