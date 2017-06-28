Adams Scraps Spur

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington defensive lineman Rhett Rominger has good speed. He plays fullback on offense. Rominger is coming off an injury, yet is an athlete Farmington is counting on as they switch defenses and revert to a 4-3 alignment which has been a staple of coach Mike Adams’ career. A two-year experiment with a 4-2-5 defense has been scrapped.