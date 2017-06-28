Adams Scraps Spur

FARMINGTON RETURNS TO 4-3 DEFENSE

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington defensive lineman Rhett Rominger has good speed. He plays fullback on offense. Rominger is coming off an injury, yet is an athlete Farmington is counting on as they switch defenses and revert to a 4-3 alignment which has been a staple of coach Mike Adams&#8217; career. A two-year experiment with a 4-2-5 defense has been scrapped.
FARMINGTON -- Evaluation of a 3-7 season with no playoffs prompted Farmington football coach Mike Adams to kick the "Spur" to the can, shaking a cumbersome defensive alignment into the dust.

