Council Awards Buddy Lyle Citizenship Honor To Glovers

By Lynn Kutter

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Print item

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Sharon and Jim Glover, center, received the 2017 Buddy Lyle Citizenship Award at the June 19 Prairie Grove City Council meeting. Presenting the award are Mayor Sonny Hudson, Pat Lyle, Lesa Lyle Bement and Gina Lyle-Bailey.
Zoom

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Sharon and Jim Glover, center, received the 2017 Buddy Lyle Citizenship Award at the June 19 Prairie Grove City Council meeting. Presenting the award are Mayor Sonny Hudson, Pat Lyle, Lesa Lyle Bement and Gina Lyle-Bailey.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Jim and Sharon Glover volunteer countless hours to help lost and abandoned animals in Prairie Grove and Prairie Grove City Council honored them for their unselfish acts during last week's Council meeting.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.