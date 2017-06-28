Council Awards Buddy Lyle Citizenship Honor To Glovers
Wednesday, June 28, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Jim and Sharon Glover volunteer countless hours to help lost and abandoned animals in Prairie Grove and Prairie Grove City Council honored them for their unselfish acts during last week's Council meeting.
