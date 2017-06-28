Council Awards Buddy Lyle Citizenship Honor To Glovers

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Sharon and Jim Glover, center, received the 2017 Buddy Lyle Citizenship Award at the June 19 Prairie Grove City Council meeting. Presenting the award are Mayor Sonny Hudson, Pat Lyle, Lesa Lyle Bement and Gina Lyle-Bailey.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Jim and Sharon Glover volunteer countless hours to help lost and abandoned animals in Prairie Grove and Prairie Grove City Council honored them for their unselfish acts during last week's Council meeting.