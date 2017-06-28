July 4th Preparations
Wednesday, June 28, 2017
LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Elizabeth Griggs, 16, prices fireworks in preparation for the July 4 holiday. This fireworks stand, Fireworks City, is located at 380 W. Main St., in Farmington. Most days the stand will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. It will remain open longer hours on July 3-4.
