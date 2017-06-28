School Board Considers Millage Increase For High School
KINCO APPROVED AS CONSTRUCTION MANAGER
Wednesday, June 28, 2017
FARMINGTON -- Farmington School Board will wait until its July 10 meeting to decide whether to ask voters to approve a 1.25-mill property tax increase to help pay for Phase 3 of the Farmington High School campus.
