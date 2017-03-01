Farmington ACE Team Finishes Second For Year

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington High&#8217;s ACE team came in second place for the 2016-17 school year. Team members: (left to right) facilitator Lisa Williams, Jayden Goff, Brooklyn Warren, Matthew Everett, Hope Davenport, Coleman Warren, Rachel Koch, Cody Parrish, Alexy Oslica, Tanner Barnes, Kailey Larkins and coach Clayton Williams.
CENTERTON -- The championship for the Academic Competition in Education 2017 season came down to the last question with all three schools -- Farmington, Gravette and Bentonville -- in contention for the title.

