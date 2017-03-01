Farmington Girls Secure State Tourney Berth
LADY CARDS ROUT GREENBRIER 61-21
Wednesday, March 1, 2017
FARMINGTON -- The Lady Cardinals punched their ticket on Feb. 21 to the State 5A girls basketball tournament with a first-round, 61-21, thumping of Greenbrier, which hosted the 5A West Conference tournament.
