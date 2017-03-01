Farmington Girls Secure State Tourney Berth

LADY CARDS ROUT GREENBRIER 61-21

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Photo by Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Farmington senior forward Kaylee Brown, shown playing in Cardinal Arena, has been a steady contributor this year. She helped the Lady Cardinals earn a trip to state this week with a third place finish at the 5A West Conference tournament held last week at Greenbrier.
Zoom

FARMINGTON -- The Lady Cardinals punched their ticket on Feb. 21 to the State 5A girls basketball tournament with a first-round, 61-21, thumping of Greenbrier, which hosted the 5A West Conference tournament.

