Has Spring Sprung? Well, Maybe Or Not
Wednesday, March 1, 2017
It seems that Spring has sprung, but the next six weeks will be "iffy." I've seen snow in mid-April. One year it was so deep that blooming tulips showed just the tips above the snow. Another year, we planted an early garden because of warm weather; we had a hard freeze in May, and we had to replant everything -- very unusual, but always possible. We're thankful for the rain, and this weather gives us time for Spring clean-ups.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.