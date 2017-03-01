Has Spring Sprung? Well, Maybe Or Not

It seems that Spring has sprung, but the next six weeks will be "iffy." I've seen snow in mid-April. One year it was so deep that blooming tulips showed just the tips above the snow. Another year, we planted an early garden because of warm weather; we had a hard freeze in May, and we had to replant everything -- very unusual, but always possible. We're thankful for the rain, and this weather gives us time for Spring clean-ups.

