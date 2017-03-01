Police Purchase Pepper Spray Guns
Wednesday, March 1, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove Police Department recently added a new tool to its chest that will be available when addressing certain situations.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.