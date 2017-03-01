The Answer Is ...

BEN GOFF NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE Coleman Warren, captain of Farmington’s Academic Competition in Ace team, answers a question during the final round of the ACE championship Thursday at Bentonville West High School. His teammates include Matt Everett (from left), Aly Oslica and Jayden Goff. Bentonville won the championship, with Farmington in second and Gravette in third. See article on Page 6A.

BEN GOFF NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE Coleman Warren, captain of Farmington's Academic Competition in Ace team, answers a question during the final round of the ACE championship Thursday at Bentonville West High School. His teammates include Matt Everett (from left), Aly Oslica and Jayden Goff. Bentonville won the championship, with Farmington in second and Gravette in third. See article on Page 6A.