Truth Gets Lost In The Fog Of Anger
Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Why would Tom Cotton show up for a rally in Springdale knowing he will be verbally attacked? Why endure heckling by opponents? Why would anybody run for public office? It's a thankless job. Except if you are a liberal Democrat, you have media support. But if you're conservative, you likely will have well-funded, un-elected, self-appointed, power-brokers arrayed against you.
