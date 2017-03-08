Cards Go 2-2 In Metro Tourney
Wednesday, March 8, 2017
FARMINGTON -- The Cardinal baseball team rebounded with wins after absorbing a pair of tough losses as they opened the season in the river valley Metro Tournament against Russellville and Maumelle last week.
