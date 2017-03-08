Chamber Hands Out 2017 Awards
Wednesday, March 8, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Daniel Rivera was named 2017 Citizen of the Year and Fat Rolls was named 2017 Business of the Year at the annual banquet for Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.