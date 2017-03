JANELLE JESSEN HERALD-LEADER Courtney Cox of Lincoln spoke as she accepted the Community Champion award during the Bright Futures USA Evening of Champions awards banquet Thursday night at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. Cox tied with Eva Moore of Pleasant Hill, Mo., for the award. Bright Futures Lincoln was also a finalist for the Affiliate of the Year award. See next week’s Enterprise-Leader for more information about Cox’s award and Lincoln’s Bright Futures organization.