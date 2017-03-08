Lady Cardinals Knock Off Batesville

FARMINGTON GIRLS ADVANCE TO ELITE EIGHT

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Print item

Photo by Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Farmington freshman Makenna Vanzant, shown competing against Russellville in February, battles two defenders for possession of the basketball. Farmington defeated Batesville in first-round tourney action, 60-55, on March 1.
Zoom

Photo by Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Farmington freshman Makenna Vanzant, shown competing against Russellville in February, battles two defenders for possession of the basketball. Farmington defeated Batesville in first-round tourney action, 60-55, on March 1.

FARMINGTON -- Makenna Vanzant scored 5 of her 12 points in crunch time, none more important than an old-fashioned 3-point play that erased a 55-53 Batesville lead with 1:47 left.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.