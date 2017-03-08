Lady Cardinals Knock Off Batesville

Photo by Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Farmington freshman Makenna Vanzant, shown competing against Russellville in February, battles two defenders for possession of the basketball. Farmington defeated Batesville in first-round tourney action, 60-55, on March 1.

FARMINGTON -- Makenna Vanzant scored 5 of her 12 points in crunch time, none more important than an old-fashioned 3-point play that erased a 55-53 Batesville lead with 1:47 left.