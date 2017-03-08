Lady Cardinals Knock Off Batesville
FARMINGTON GIRLS ADVANCE TO ELITE EIGHT
Wednesday, March 8, 2017
FARMINGTON -- Makenna Vanzant scored 5 of her 12 points in crunch time, none more important than an old-fashioned 3-point play that erased a 55-53 Batesville lead with 1:47 left.
