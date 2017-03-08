Lady Wolves Topple Springdale

LINCOLN WINS 12-6 IN SEASON OPENER

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Print item

Photo by Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Lincoln softball coach Beau Collins poses with his toddler son, Dotson, now 15 months, during a November signing when Lincoln senior Lexington Dobbs accepted a scholarship offer from Ouachita Baptist. Collins and the Lady Wolves opened the 2017 season with a 12-6 win at 7A Springdale last week.
Zoom

Photo by Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Lincoln softball coach Beau Collins poses with his toddler son, Dotson, now 15 months, during a November signing when Lincoln senior Lexington Dobbs accepted a scholarship offer from Ouachita Baptist. Collins and the Lady Wolves opened the 2017 season with a 12-6 win at 7A Springdale last week.

SPRINGDALE -- The Lincoln softball team picked up exactly where second-year coach Beau Collins wanted -- on a winning track after making the State 4A tournament field in 2016.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.