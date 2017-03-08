Lady Wolves Topple Springdale

Photo by Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Lincoln softball coach Beau Collins poses with his toddler son, Dotson, now 15 months, during a November signing when Lincoln senior Lexington Dobbs accepted a scholarship offer from Ouachita Baptist. Collins and the Lady Wolves opened the 2017 season with a 12-6 win at 7A Springdale last week.

SPRINGDALE -- The Lincoln softball team picked up exactly where second-year coach Beau Collins wanted -- on a winning track after making the State 4A tournament field in 2016.