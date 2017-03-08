Lincoln Begins With Win
WOLVES BLAST SUBIACO 19-0
Wednesday, March 8, 2017
LINCOLN -- Wolves baseball coach Justin Bounds had to wait for his first victory when he took over the program in 2015, not so this season.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.