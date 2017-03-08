Lincoln Begins With Win

Photo by Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Lincoln baseball coach Justin Bounds, shown after a Saturday, Feb. 25, Meet the Wolves/Old-Timer’s game, is in his third year as skipper of the Wolves’ baseball program. Lincoln won their season-opener, 19-0, over Subiaco Academy on Feb. 27.

LINCOLN -- Wolves baseball coach Justin Bounds had to wait for his first victory when he took over the program in 2015, not so this season.