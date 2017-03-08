Mayor Pulls Public Works Building From Park Site
Wednesday, March 8, 2017
FARMINGTON -- Farmington Mayor Ernie Penn made an executive decision Sunday to withdraw a controversial plan to build a new Public Works building off Broyles Street on the northern end of Creekside Park.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.