Mayor Pulls Public Works Building From Park Site

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Devis Fruchtl, who lives on Saber Street, addresses Farmington Planning Commission about a large scale development plan for a new city public works building on the northern edge of Creekside Park off Broyles Street. Nearby property owners spoke out against the proposal at the Feb. 27 commission meeting.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington Mayor Ernie Penn made an executive decision Sunday to withdraw a controversial plan to build a new Public Works building off Broyles Street on the northern end of Creekside Park.