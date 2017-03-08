Planners Deny Sellers Road Subdivision
Wednesday, March 8, 2017
FARMINGTON -- After hearing concerns about drainage issues from residents, Farmington Planning Commission voted 4-2 last week to deny a preliminary plat submitted for a single-family residence subdivision on Sellers Road.
