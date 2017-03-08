Planners Deny Sellers Road Subdivision

By Lynn Kutter ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington Planning Commission had standing-room only at its Feb. 20 meeting. Residents showed up to speak out against two items on the agenda: a preliminary plat for a residential subdivision on Sellers Road and a large-scale development plan for a new city public works building to be located on the northern edge of Creekside Park.
FARMINGTON -- After hearing concerns about drainage issues from residents, Farmington Planning Commission voted 4-2 last week to deny a preliminary plat submitted for a single-family residence subdivision on Sellers Road.

