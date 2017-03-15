Challenge Made, Promise Kept

SCHOOL PRINCIPAL WORKS ATOP THE ROOF

By Lynn Kutter ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Print item

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Jonathan Warren, co-principal at Prairie Grove Elementary School, is hard at work on top of the roof last week. Warren promised to move his office to the roof top if students brought in enough food items to fill his office inside.
Zoom

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Jonathan Warren, co-principal at Prairie Grove Elementary School, is hard at work on top of the roof last week. Warren promised to move his office to the roof top if students brought in enough food items to fill his office inside.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove Elementary School Co-Principal Jonathan Warren has dressed as Cat in the Hat, Darth Vadar, the dog catcher from 101 Dalmatians, the Big Bad Wolf, Buddy the Elf and Cupid.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.