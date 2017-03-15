Lady Tigers Complete Rally

Photo by Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Prairie Grove senior Anna Kidd fouls off a pitch during the Lady Tigers’ 8-6 win over 7A Fort Smith Northside on March 7. Kidd went 3 for 4 with three triples and 4 RBIs.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Lady Tigers mixed it up with 7A Fort Smith Northside in a fascinating softball duel that went down to the Grizzlies' last at-bat before Prairie Grove prevailed, 8-6.