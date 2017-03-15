Lady Wolves Blast Greenland, Lose To Elkins

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Print item

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln softball coach Beau Collins guided the Lady Wolves to a state tournament appearance and first-round, 1-0, win over Bauxite last year in his first season at Lincoln.
Zoom

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln softball coach Beau Collins guided the Lady Wolves to a state tournament appearance and first-round, 1-0, win over Bauxite last year in his first season at Lincoln.

LINCOLN -- The Lady Wolves softball team split a pair of games against local foes last week, losing to Elkins, but smashing Greenland 22-0.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.