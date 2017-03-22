Disappointing Tourney For Lady Cards
Wednesday, March 22, 2017
FARMINGTON -- The annual Farmington/Fayetteville Invitational Softball Tournament came to a swift and disappointing end for the Lady Cardinals, eliminated after three games.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.