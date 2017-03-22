Disappointing Tourney For Lady Cards

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER The Farmington girls softball team celebrates a home-run by senior Brandy Wallace during an 8-0 Lady Cardinal win over Lincoln in the Farmington/Fayetteville Invitational Softball tournament held last weekend.

FARMINGTON -- The annual Farmington/Fayetteville Invitational Softball Tournament came to a swift and disappointing end for the Lady Cardinals, eliminated after three games.