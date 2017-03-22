Lady Wolves Face Traditional Powerhouses
FATIGUE BECOMES FACTOR IN TOURNEY
Wednesday, March 22, 2017
FARMINGTON -- Lincoln's softball team faced a pair of traditional powerhouses, losing to Class 5A Farmington (8-0) before beating Mena (4-0) at the Farmington/Fayetteville softball tournament last weekend.
